Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host virtual tree lighting ceremonies

(WIVB)– COVID-19 is forcing Seneca Resorts & Casinos to adjust their holiday tree lighting ceremonies this year.

The organization says they will host two virtual tree lighting ceremonies, in place of their usual in-person festivities. The trees being lit are located outside of two of the company’s casinos.

The first virtual ceremony will be on December 2 at 5:30 p.m. streaming from Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

The second virtual ceremony will be on December 3 at 5:30 p.m. streaming from Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Organizers of the event say Western New York’s Frankie Scinta has recorded a holiday message and musical performance.

“Even though we can’t celebrate this wonderful community tradition in person this year, we want to share the spirit of the season with our friends, guests, team members and neighbors in a special way.” Kevin Nephew, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation

To stream the tree-lightings, click here.