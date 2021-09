(WIVB) – Get your pint glasses ready because Tuesday is National Drink Beer Day!

It’s celebrated annually on Sept. 28 to remind everyone to enjoy the adult beverage as the Oktoberfest season comes to an end.

If you don’t have a go-to drink, you can gather a group of friends, family or co-workers and head down to your favorite bar or brewery and enjoy a cold one. Here in Western New York, there’s tons of breweries to choose from.