Serving free meals to health providers in the medical campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As stressed as the world is over the coronavirus right now, imagine how Western New York’s medical professionals feel. Lynn Krug says in her 20 years, it’s as stressful as it’s ever been.

“Why is it a stressful time? Because nobody has ever seen anything like this,” Krug said. “In this pandemic, people are trying their hardest. We’re taking it day by day.”

That’s why during lunch on Thursday, the Cheesy Chick food truck set up shop in front of Roswell Park. They were giving away free food to any medical staff.

“The fact that they’re giving back for people that work on the bedside, it’s really nice,” said Valerie Ferguson, who took advantage of the offer.

This started with the idea of Jenna Goldsmith, a nurse practitioner who got in touch with the Cheesy Chick. The food truck is picking up half the tab. Donations from the public are picking up the other half, through a Go Fund Me page. Western New Yorkers have already raised more than $2,100.

After serving 93 people outside Buffalo General Medical Center Tuesday night, the food truck served another 260 in front of Roswell Park on Thursday.

“We’re going to keep going until the money ends,” said Cheesy Chick manager Jonathan Rowan. “When the money ends, we’ll worry about it later. Right now, we’re more worried about feeding the medical staff than we are about the money.”

They get the fuel they need outside before heading back inside to preform what Governor Andrew Cuomo has called “God’s work”. Inside, they find ways to make these stressful days pass.

“With a lot of laughter,” Ferguson said.