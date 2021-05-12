Setting sail on Lake Erie this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve been dying to get out on the water, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Spirit of Buffalo, Buffalo River History Tours and Big Kahuna Tiki Tours set sail this weekend.

No matter the weather, Big Kahuna Tiki Tours transports you to a warmer state of mind! “It feels like you’re not in Buffalo, like you’re somewhere in the islands,” said owner, Rich Hilliman.

All the drinks, décor and Caribbean music get underway this Friday. “We go out for an hour and a half and we play some music and it’s a nice, enjoyable time out on the water,” said Hilliman.

The Spirit of Buffalo sets sail on its’ 13th season this weekend, as well. It offers two hour voyages, including an evening sunset sail.

And last but certainly not least, Buffalo River History Tours begin this weekend. “It’s about an hour and a half up the Buffalo River and we really get into the history of Buffalo starting with the digging of the Erie Canal and ending with present day,” said Hilliman.

That same vessel also offers cocktail cruises. Rich Hilliman who owns all three, says it doesn’t matter which boat you choose, he just enjoys letting people experience the Queen City from the water.

“Buffalo’s a great city, we have great architecture, but we also have a great waterfront,” said Hilliman. “So I really love people’s reactions when they get off any of the boats and just to see their city from the water.”

For hours and information on each vessel you can click their names, linked above.