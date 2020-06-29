Seven arrested for bringing illegal fireworks into New York, large number of fireworks also seized

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police and the Jamestown Police Department conducted a joint illegal fireworks ban detail on last Saturday.

Officials say the detail ran from noon to 5 p.m. and resulted in seven arrests for transporting illegal fireworks into New York State.

Authorities also seized a large number of fireworks.

Four of the seven people arrested were City of Jamestown residents, two were from Falconer, and one was from out of the area.

All were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date, and the fireworks were secured by the NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit for destruction.

