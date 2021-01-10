Seven WNY lawmakers sign letter calling on Rep. Chris Jacobs to resign from Congress

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Seven members of the Western New York Delegation of the New York State Legislature have signed a letter calling on Congressman Chris Jacobs to resign.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke tweeted a photo of the letter on Sunday afternoon. It began by detailing the insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, while Congress met to vote on certifying the 2020 Presidential election results.

Assemblyman Burke previously called for Representative Jacobs resignation on January 6.

The letter calls out Representative Jacobs for voting against the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.

“Even after experiencing the attack on the Capitol Building, Congressman Chris Jacobs abandoned his oath of office and constitutional duty when he voted against certifying the results of a free and fair election.”

The letter claims that Jacobs “cast his vote against democracy and in favor of perpetuating a dangerous lie.”

The conclusion of the letter calls on Jacobs to resign his seat in Congress and “if he will not do so voluntarily it is our hope that he is expelled from Congress, consistent with the rules of that body.”

News 4 has reached out to Congressman Chris Jacobs and has not heard back.

Below is a list of those who have signed the letter:

Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assembly Majority Leader, 141st District

Sean M. Ryan, Senator, 60th District

Timothy M. Kennedy, Senator, 63rd District

Patrick B. Burke, Assemblymember, 142nd District

Monica P. Wallace, Assemblymember, 143rd District

Karen M. McMahon, Assemblymember, 146th District

Jonathan D. Rivera, Assemblymember, 149th District

View the full letter below: