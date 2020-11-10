Several Niagara County legislators have been exposed to COVID-19

(WIVB) – Several legislators in Niagara County have been exposed to COVID-19.

Becky Wydysh, chairperson of the county legislature, says several Republican lawmakers were together in a room with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those lawmakers are being quarantined right now.

“I’m hopeful that the protocols we were following will prevent anyone else from turning positive. Mitigating one’s risk is the most important thing all residents can do now, especially if we want to prevent any type of shutdown in Niagara County,” Wydysh said in a statement Monday evening. “We are at a crucial juncture and the trend lines have been going the wrong way for the last several weeks. Please wear your masks, keep social distance and do whatever else you can to minimize your exposure so we can get back on track.”