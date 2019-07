BUFFALO, N.Y .(WIVB) — A Buffalo pizza reviewer who goes by the name “Sexy Slices” held an event over the weekend at Hydraulic Hearth for people to vote on their favorite pizza place.

10 restaurants participated in the event. Those who attended had to pay $25, but were able to sample as much pizza as they wanted to determine the winner.

Macy’s Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga was crowned the winner.