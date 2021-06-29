Shakespeare in the Park returns – with a twist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular, local summertime tradition is finally back for the first time since the pandemic began.

Shakespeare in the Park returns to Delaware Park on Tuesday.

It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a walking tour of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

It’ll run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 12.

A production of Shakespeare & Love will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 9 to Aug. 21.

Reservations are required for all performances.