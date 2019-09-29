She Can Coach recruits coaches,new players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Local women interested in coaching got a little inspiration Sunday from a world cup champion goalkeeper and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Famous soccer player Briana Scurry was the keynote speaker at today’s women coaching symposium at Canisius College, put on by the United Way and Western New York girls in sports.

The event, called “She can coach,” is to mentor female coaches and encourage more women to become coaches.Scurry wants to recruit more women coaches to youth sports because she thinks that’s exactly what young girls need.

Scurry says sports are about more than the fundamentals, and that good coaches can teach life lessons like teamwork, leadership and overcoming obstacles, as well.