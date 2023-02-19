BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Helping people. That’s the legacy 36-year-old Rebecca Vosburgh leaves behind.

The single mother of three was killed in a crash on I-190 just after midnight Friday. Vosburgh lost her husband a few years ago.

Her brother-in-law Roland Andrew broke the news to Vosburgh’s 8, 13 and 16-year-old children.

“She has her crowns in heaven for helping people,” Andrew told News 4. “The state troopers had called me and I broke it to them in the morning. They were devastated, of course.”

The crash happened after Vosburgh’s car hit a guardrail on I-190 south, near the Peace Bridge, according to New York State Police.

A Good Samaritan stopped to try and help, but a semi-truck driver that couldn’t see the wreck hit Vosburgh’s car. The impact killed her passenger, 58-year-old James Papaj.

The mother of three later died at Erie County Medical Center.

The truck driver and good samaritan were not injured.

“Just a great person,” Andrew said. “Anybody who knew her knew she was a great person. She left three beautiful daughters, who are suffering now. But they’ll be alright and hopefully, from the love of the family, we’ll go on.”

Vosburgh was raising her daughters in Cheektowaga and working in homecare. That helping spirit is something her brother-in-law thinks will live on as her legacy.

“If you needed a ride, she would give it to you. If you needed something, she would try to help you out with whatever she could. If she had a hundred bucks, she would give it to ya if she could.”

Andrew started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

He said anything left over will go towards the family raising Vosburgh’s three girls.

“Not an easy thing,” Andrew added. “We don’t want to take them out of their school, out of the environment they already live in. Their friends, their family, their school.”

Andrew said drivers need to slow down on I-190, so no one else has to lose a loved one.

Those interested in donating to the family’s GoFundMe can click here.