1  of  2
Breaking News
All salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. in NY to close Saturday night NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Closings
There are currently 402 active closings. Click for more details.

Shea’s cancels 2020 Kenny Awards, announces ten finalist schools will share Outstanding Musical Production Award

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
0115 sheas exterior_221716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center will cancel its 2020 Kenny Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony honors top local high school musicals.

Instead, Shea’s has decided that each of the ten Kenny finalist schools will share the Outstanding Musical Production Award for 2020. Shea’s will also award each school a $1,000 grant toward their theatre program.

The ten finalist schools are:

Akron High School(Akron, NY)

Disney’s High School Musical

Amherst Central High School (Amherst, NY)      

Titanic

Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (Amherst, NY)

Matilda the Musical

Cardinal O’Hara High School (Tonawanda, NY)

Shrek the Musical

Eden High School (Eden, NY)

42nd Street

Fillmore Central School (Fillmore, NY)

Bye Bye Birdie

Lewiston-Porter High School (Youngstown, NY)

Mamma Mia!

Lockport High School (Lockport, NY)

Hello, Dolly!

Maple Grove Jr./Sr. High School (Bemus Point, NY)

Matilda the Musical

Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School (Sanborn, NY)

Mary Poppins

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss