Shea’s cancels 2020 Kenny Awards, announces ten finalist schools will share Outstanding Musical Production Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center will cancel its 2020 Kenny Awards Ceremony.
The ceremony honors top local high school musicals.
Instead, Shea’s has decided that each of the ten Kenny finalist schools will share the Outstanding Musical Production Award for 2020. Shea’s will also award each school a $1,000 grant toward their theatre program.
The ten finalist schools are:
Akron High School(Akron, NY)
Disney’s High School Musical
Amherst Central High School (Amherst, NY)
Titanic
Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (Amherst, NY)
Matilda the Musical
Cardinal O’Hara High School (Tonawanda, NY)
Shrek the Musical
Eden High School (Eden, NY)
42nd Street
Fillmore Central School (Fillmore, NY)
Bye Bye Birdie
Lewiston-Porter High School (Youngstown, NY)
Mamma Mia!
Lockport High School (Lockport, NY)
Hello, Dolly!
Maple Grove Jr./Sr. High School (Bemus Point, NY)
Matilda the Musical
Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School (Sanborn, NY)
Mary Poppins