Shea’s Performing Art Center calls for help reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Shea’s Performing Arts Center says when it’s time to reopen, it will need the government’s help to do so.



The theatre is one of ten theaters joining the #LIGHTSUPSTATENY movement. The group says new protocols, requirements, and re-staffing will require both time and money.



Collectively, they’re losing 1.5 million dollars every month they stay closed. Shea’s president Michael Murphy says his theater provides 80 million dollars in economic impact and is critical to the health of the community.

LATEST: