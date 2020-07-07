Shea’s Performing Arts Center to resume shows December 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The show will go on at Shea’s as the performing arts center announced Tuesday that its Broadway Series will resume in December 2020.

“We are so grateful to the Buffalo community and can’t wait to welcome each of you back to Shea’s,” said Michael G.Murphy. “As we prepare for reopening, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and staff remains our top priority. Our team is consulting with health and safety experts, colleagues around the country and government officials to ensure that when we reopen, every precaution will be taken to ensure your safety.”

The Broadway Series kicks off December 1 with the critically acclaimed musical Tootsie but fan-favorite Hamilton won’t run until December of 2021.

A list of performance dates can be found below:

Schedule updates for the paused M&T Bank 2019-20 Broadway Series.

 Escape to Margaritaville: Rescheduled

Originally scheduled for June 2-7, 2020, has been rescheduled to April 20-25, 2021.



 Anastasia: Moved to new dates

The rescheduled dates September 8-13, 2020 have been moved to March 9-14, 2021.



 The Band’s Visit: Moved to new dates

The rescheduled dates December 1-6, 2020 have been moved to August 10-15, 2021.



 Riverdance: Rescheduled

Special engagement, originally scheduled for March 26-28, 2020, has been rescheduled to March 19-21, 2021.



Schedule Changes to our upcoming M&T Bank 2020-21 Broadway Series.

 To Kill a Mockingbird: Rescheduled

To Kill a Mockingbird, originally scheduled for August 15-22, 2020, has been rescheduled to January 30-February 5, 2021.



 Tootsie: Rescheduled

Tootsie the laugh-out-loud musical originally scheduled for October 3-10, 2020, has been rescheduled to December 1-6, 2020.



 Hamilton: Rescheduled to December 2021

In partnership with the producers, we have made the difficult yet important decision to postpone the 2020Hamilton engagement. Originally scheduled for November 3-22, 2020, has been rescheduled to December 14, 2021 – January 2, 2022.



 Pretty Woman: The Musical: Rescheduled

The Buffalo engagement of Pretty Woman: The Musical is being rescheduled for the 2021-2022 season. We are working closely with the producers to announce new dates for this beloved Hollywood story as soon as possible.



The remaining productions in the M&T Bank 2020-21 Broadway Series, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, Ain’t Too Proud, and Disney’s Frozen will take center stage as announced in March 2020.

