Shelter dogs on Just Pizza boxes get adopted

(WIVB)– Some good boys and girls from the Niagara SPCA found their fur-ever home thanks to Just Pizza in Amherst!

Last week, the pizza place put flyers of shelter dogs on pizza boxes to help them get adopted and since the story went viral, several dogs have found homes!

Larry, Joel , Solstice, Bella, and Harper have are all making a happy home with new owners!

Officials from the Niagara SPCA say the pizza box promotion has given the animal shelter so much publicity that some flyers aren’t even leaving the pizzeria before the dogs are adopted!