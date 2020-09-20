Shir Shalom holds Rosh Hashanah services at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Jewish community is celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year today. It starts the most important week in the Jewish year.



Congregation Shir Shalom in Amherst held drive-in services at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport throughout the day. The congregation’s rabbi said this is a time to reflect on the past year and move towards the year ahead with greater meaning.



“I think the most important thing that we’re taught from our tradition and most religious traditions is to treat each other with care. You never know who’s going to be the messiah. You never know the person who’s going to be the one who helps you out. Just show love and kindness to one another, it makes everything a little bit easier, said Rabbi Alex Lazarus -Klein.



Rosh Hashanah, meaning “Head of the year” marks the start of the Days of Awe. The ten-day period is used as a time of introspection and repentance that culminates in the holiday Yom Kippur.