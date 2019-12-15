Shop with a Cop shows community policing at its finest

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Whether you’re a kid or a cop, the annual Shop with a Cop event in Amherst presented an opportunity to show what the holiday season is really about. Community.

“This is the second year we’ve done this. To watch the kids be so excited to go shopping to be out with us, and for us to spend time with them, it’s a wonderful experience. Especially around the holidays,” said shopper Mason Commisso.



Saturday morning, officers met with kids from the community at Applebee’s for some food before heading off to Target to pick out gifts. The town’s recreation department helps find kids perfect for this program, and for the first time this year, the police department also got help from Western New York Heroes as well, which helps out veterans and their families.



It doesn’t stop with the kids though. After the officers were done shopping with them, they did the same with seniors from the town.



“With the seniors, we don’t have as much interaction with them as we do with the kids in the schools. So it’s a great opportunity for us to meet and have lunch and have coffee with the seniors. Talk about what they are experiencing, issues that they want to talk about,” said Officer Craig Johnson of the Amherst Police Department.

No grinches here. Only community policing, at its finest