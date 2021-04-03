Signing for book chronicling Buffalo’s baseball history held in honor of MLB’s opening weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of major league baseball’s opening weekend, a new book is out now telling the entire history of America’s past time here in the Queen City.

Billoni Associates publishing hosted a book signing for “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857 through 2020” at the BFLO store inside the Eastern Hills Mall.

Mike Biloni was the lead publisher behind this masterpiece.

He calls this, “the bible for buffalo baseball.”

Book publisher Mike Biloni told us, “I doubt there is another city in the country that has stories of their baseball team then again not many cities have the stories that we have here. In that book, there is a story about Babe Ruth. The legendary Babe Ruth. In 1914 he beat the Bisons twice in two home openers. One in Baltimore and then he came and beat them here as a pitcher in both games. Then the second game of that season he hit a walk-off double to win another game. And then he goes on to become the home run champ. The fella who beat him the first time was Henry Aaron.”

Tom Girot, who is better known as the legendary conehead is one of the many characters who are part of the seasons of Buffalo baseball.

He has been sold millions of beers and peanuts to Buffalonians over the span of decades.

“It was a tremendous history lesson for me. It just goes to show that we live in a great baseball town. A great baseball town,” said Girot.

“Conehead,” said he hopes to sell his two millionth beer at a local stadium or arena in the near future.

If you want to get yourself a copy of the seasons of buffalo baseball, it costs about $50.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Joseph M. Overfield Memorial Baseball, Softball, Soccer and Mentoring Program here in town.