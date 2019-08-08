Live Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old Dorcas Alford.

Troopers say Alford suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders. Alford is described as 5 feet tall, and 110 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a blue flowered shirt and white sneakers.

The alert came out just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers say Alford was last seen walking on West Klein Rd. near Hopkins Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

