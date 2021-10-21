Silver Creek burglary suspects drive SUV through Dollar General, steal safe inside

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone drove their SUV through a Silver Creek storefront and stole the safe inside.

The burglary happened around 2:18 a.m. on Monday at the Dollar General on 1360 Rt. 5 & 20. An investigation revealed a 1991 Chevy Blazer plowed through the store and two unknown suspects got out of the Blazer, grabbed the safe and sped off.

The SUV was found later in the Village of Silver Creek.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Investigator E. Vara at (716) 753-4910.