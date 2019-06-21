Singing Cops debut new single

Buffalo’s favorite crooning crime fighters the Singing Cops debuted their brand-new single Thursday night.

Officers Moe Badger and Micheal Norwood took the stage at Kiss the Summer Hello to perform ‘Different’, their first solo song.

The R and B track has an uplifting message that the officers hope will resinate with the community.

“It’s just talking about how we’ve been taught that the sky is the limit, but we’re saying the sky is the minimum. You can beat the stereotypical inner city life or whatever it may be. You can overcome it, you can be a winner,” said Badger.

The song is available for purchase on ITunes and to stream on Apple Music.