ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Singing Cops brought their talents to New Era Field Sunday!

The crooning crime fighters sang the National Anthem at the Bills vs Redskins game.

Officers Michael Norwood and Moe Badger became famous when a video of them singing inside a restaurant went viral.



The duo made an appearance on the Ellen Show and recently signed a contract to create their own sitcom.