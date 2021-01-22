Small Businesses Fight to Stay Open

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)– Small businesses have been among the hardest hit financially by the pandemic while big box store’s profits surged.

Last December Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed small businesses to reopen but, with a catch, they were only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.

Tuesday, Governor Cuomo proposed a $130 million dollar credit relief program to help.

However, local business owners say it’s not enough, they need the economy to fully re-open.

Owner of the Men’s Room Barber Shop Lori Greene says if New York State doesn’t fully

re-open there won’t be any small businesses left.

“How are we going to make it? That’s the million-dollar question, we are just struggling and if we

don’t change this economy and something doesn’t give with our governor we’re all going to lose

what we worked so hard and dear for,” Greene said.

Greene says it’s not fair that other states are fully open while New York business owners are

suffering.

“Things are harder here in New York when other states are wide open and we’re not, it makes

you wonder why are other places open and were not,” Greene said.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says because of New York State’s restrictions many small

businesses can’t pay their bills to stay open.

“We constantly hear from a lot of small businesses asking to please help us lift some of these

restrictions because they cannot survive,” Mychajliw said.

Mychajliw says all the businesses that have closed caused a “negative ripple effect” on the

economy felt by the cities, towns, villages, and schools. Mychajiw is helping alleviate some of

these closures by setting up long-term payment plans for businesses fined for violating New

York’s restrictions.

“I think the bigger role of government should be helping these businesses not imposing a lot of

these coronavirus restrictions that a lot of politicians themselves don’t even follow,” Mychajliw

said.

Mychajliw says the best way for small businesses who want to fully re-open is to go to court.

“Every business so far that has sued New York State in court, for the most part, they have won

and judges have allowed numerous industries to re-open,” Mychajliw said.