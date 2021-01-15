Small group of demonstrators protest Bishop Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A small group of protestors are rejecting Bishop Fisher and gathered outside St. Joseph Cathedral on Friday afternoon.

The protestors claim Bishop Fisher won’t help victims of sexual abuse.

“He’s going to follow the same modus operandi as Bishop Malone, Bishop Mansell and Bishop Kimec and all the other bishops that have been in Buffalo. Not only that but all of his colleague bishops throughout the country. He’s going to tow the party line which doesn’t mean good things for victims of sexual abuse.” Dr. Robert Hoatson, President/Founder, Road To Recovery

During his Friday installation, Bishop Fisher addressed those he said have been failed by the church.

“Those who suffered abuse, whose voices have not been sufficiently heard, and whose path has not been eased, these brothers and sisters, we must find a way to lead or simply to invite back to the church that has failed them.” Bishop Michael William Fisher, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Michael Fisher is the 15th bishop of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.