Smash and go: Mobile break room brings the fun to you

Sometimes, you just need to smash something.

Smash Relief Headquarters provides that- in a safe way- with their Mobile Mayhem truck.

Guests can grab a bat, frying pan, or crowbar and go to town on various breakable objects inside of the Mobile Mayhem truck.

The items smashed are mostly donated, and the pieces are recycled when sessions are over.

Smash Relief Headquarters opened as a brick-and-mortar operation on Sheridan Drive in 2017, but now it’s a fully mobile business. The mobile break room hit the road in January.

“We’re in a huge demand because we can bring the room to people,” owner Joe Palumbo said.

The truck is available for rentals for parties, graduations, and other events.

Guests are suited up with safety gear and sign a waiver before starting to smash.

Kids as young as five can participate- Palumbo says they give children special items to smash to avoid broken glass.

Smash Relief was the first operation of its kind in the Buffalo area. Palumbo said he was inspired when he saw them start to pop up in Europe.

“I looked and there were only four or five of them throughout the states at the time,” Palumbo said. “I was like “WNY could use one”.”

In addition to the mobile smash room, Smash Relief Headquarters offers DJ services, sideshow entertainment, and more.

Palumbo said he’s looking to add another truck to the operation in the future.

“The demand for it is incredible,” Palumbo said.

Find more information about Smash Relief Headquarters here or visit them at Music Is Art in September.