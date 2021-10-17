Snag an authentic piece of Bills turf for a great cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia, listen up! How would you like to take home an authentic piece of Buffalo Bills former turf?

Turf for Tots sells items made from it to raise money for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

In April 2021, through auction, the group purchased the more 60,700 square feet of NFL regulation football field turf, used by the Buffalo Bills from 2016 to 2021.

Half the proceeds from each sale go to Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo New York.

Wall hangs, doormats (all sizes), Yoga Mats and other small/medium sized items are currently only available at in-person events.

