Social justice demonstrators list “legislative calls” in front of historic Buffalo church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another group of demonstrators marched the streets of Buffalo Tuesday, carrying with them a list of demands for social justice reform.

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the group Peace, Unity, and Freedom reform, or P.U.F., marched from Buffalo City Hall to the Michigan Street Baptist Church, which was once a stop on the Underground Railroad. In front of the church, they shared a list of “legislative calls”. They include: police tactic reform, mandatory cultural and sensitivity training for officers, and officer de-escalation reform. The group also wants a third party agency to vet those applying to become police officers.

Clifford Bell, a former Buffalo Common Councilman, joined the group.

“Those of you who have something to offer in an area where we need your help, you need to volunteer,” Bell said. “It’s not about the dash. This is no 100 yard dash. This is a five mile record.

“Those of you who really want to help things get better, you have to make a dedication. This should become a mission for us, not just something to do on the weekend.”

Bell also called on demonstrators to vote and participate in the census.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.