BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More students from the Buffalo Schools returned to the classroom on Monday after a delay due to a cyber attack.

Third, fourth, ninth, and eleventh graders learned in-person for the first time in about a year.

This is the start of phase two of re-opening- which was supposed to happen last week.

The ransomware attack forced the district to cancel school for several days, then keep students learning from home.