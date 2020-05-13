Some businesses overwhelmed by Paycheck Protection Program

Many businesses have seen their bottom line’s hit hard by the pandemic.

The federal government has put forward the Paycheck Protection Program to provide a lifeline to small companies right now.

Today, state business leaders said some business owners have not applied for this money because the process is too complicated.

Any business, non-profit, veteran, or tribal organization with less than 500 employees can apply for these funds.

Although some organizations with more than 500 workers can apply as well.

People who are self-employed are also eligible for these funds.