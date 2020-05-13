1  of  2
Some businesses overwhelmed by Paycheck Protection Program

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Many businesses have seen their bottom line’s hit hard by the pandemic.

The federal government has put forward the Paycheck Protection Program to provide a lifeline to small companies right now.

Today, state business leaders said some business owners have not applied for this money because the process is too complicated.

Any business, non-profit, veteran, or tribal organization with less than 500 employees can apply for these funds.

Although some organizations with more than 500 workers can apply as well.

People who are self-employed are also eligible for these funds.

