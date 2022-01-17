Some Modern Disposal and Waste Management collections delayed

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Modern Disposal and Waste Management will be pushing services back a day for the rest of the week.

This does not include Modern Disposal customers in the City of Buffalo. Monday’s pickups were said to be happening as long as the garbage trucks in the city were running.

City officials told News 4 they were.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now