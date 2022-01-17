(WIVB) — Modern Disposal and Waste Management will be pushing services back a day for the rest of the week.
This does not include Modern Disposal customers in the City of Buffalo. Monday’s pickups were said to be happening as long as the garbage trucks in the city were running.
City officials told News 4 they were.
New on WIVB.com
- Drivers struggle in deep snow, some brave the storm, other locals enjoy the weather
- Some Modern Disposal and Waste Management collections delayed
- Vice president, lawmakers, activists call for voting rights action on MLK Day
- Chiefs open up offense against Pittsburgh, eye Buffalo next
- Buffalo-based band Every Time I Die announces breakup, former singer tweets separation agreement notice