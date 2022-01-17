Some Modern Disposal and Waste Management collections delayed

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - Bills fans are hitting the road this week and are heading to Kansas City to watch the team take on the Chiefs. Fans say they want to flood Arrowhead Stadium with a sea of Blue.

"We need to bring the noise for those boys this week. We really need to be in there and just letting them know that we're there," said Kristen Kimmick, who's the president of Mafia Babes. "The more noise we can bring, the more problems we can cause for Kansas City."