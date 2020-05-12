Some tennis courts, golf course to open in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Beginning Wednesday, South Park Golf Course will reopen Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday. The course was closed due to weather conditions.
Saturday, May 16th, all city golf courses will begin opening tee times at 7 a.m. and running through 8 p.m.
Brown added that the city will open 20 of the 41 tennis courts in parks beginning Friday, May 15.
The list of parks with open tennis courts are as followed:
JFK Park (Pine/Clinton St.) – 2 of 4 courts open
Houghton Park (Spann/Casimir St.) – 1 court open
McCarthy Park (East Amherst entrance) – 1 of 2 courts open
Roosevelt Park (foot of Roosevelt Ave.) – 1 court open
Hennepin Park (Hennepin/Greene St.) – 2 of 4 courts open
Delaware Park (Police Radio Tower) – 2 of 5 courts open
Delaware Park (near Colvin Entrance) – 2 of 4 courts open
Delaware Park (McMillan/Nottingham) – 3 of 8 courts open
Riverside Park (Tonawanda St.) – 1 of 2 courts open
MLK Park (near Greenhouse) – 2 of 4 courts open
Front Park (Busti Ave.) – 1 of 2 courts open
Cazenovia Park (Warren Spahn Way) – 2 of 4 courts open
Tennis courts are available on a first-come first-serve basis.