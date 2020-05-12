Some tennis courts, golf course to open in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Beginning Wednesday, South Park Golf Course will reopen Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday. The course was closed due to weather conditions.

Saturday, May 16th, all city golf courses will begin opening tee times at 7 a.m. and running through 8 p.m.

Brown added that the city will open 20 of the 41 tennis courts in parks beginning Friday, May 15.

The list of parks with open tennis courts are as followed:

JFK Park (Pine/Clinton St.) – 2 of 4 courts open

Houghton Park (Spann/Casimir St.) – 1 court open

McCarthy Park (East Amherst entrance) – 1 of 2 courts open

Roosevelt Park (foot of Roosevelt Ave.) – 1 court open

Hennepin Park (Hennepin/Greene St.) – 2 of 4 courts open

Delaware Park (Police Radio Tower) – 2 of 5 courts open

Delaware Park (near Colvin Entrance) – 2 of 4 courts open

Delaware Park (McMillan/Nottingham) – 3 of 8 courts open

Riverside Park (Tonawanda St.) – 1 of 2 courts open

MLK Park (near Greenhouse) – 2 of 4 courts open

Front Park (Busti Ave.) – 1 of 2 courts open

Cazenovia Park (Warren Spahn Way) – 2 of 4 courts open



Tennis courts are available on a first-come first-serve basis.