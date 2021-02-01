Some West Seneca residents will have water turned off starting at 9:30 p.m. tonight due to a water main break

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Water will be shut off for some West Seneca residents Monday night starting at 9:30 p.m. due to a water main break on a small section of Reserve Road.

Accroding to the Erie County Water Authority, the affected customers reside at:

296-439 Reserve Road

All of Rolling Hills Drive

All of Molnar Court

All of Molnar Drive

Reserve Road will be closed at 8 p.m. between Mill Road and Heather Hill Road when repair crews are on site. Local Traffic Only signs will be placed where both Union Road and West Gate Boulevard meet Reserve Road.

Repairs to the water main are expected to take four to six hours, and water service will be restored once it’s completed.