Some WNY nursing home employees call for better wages and more help

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Some local nursing home workers were demonstrating Thursday, saying they need more help.

There has been a lot of news and a lot of debate lately about the quality of care at nursing homes and tonight we’re hearing what the workers themselves want people to know.

The union workers here at the Weinberg Campus say they are overworked and understaffed. It is a not-for-profit facility and Weinberg management tells me they are under immense financial stress because Medicaid reimbursement from New York State does not keep up with the actual cost of caring for patients.

Over at Newfane Rehabilitation Center, which is a for-profit facility, had several COVID deaths early in the pandemic. Those workers are calling on state lawmakers to force for-profit nursing homes to spend a certain amount of their profits on care and staffing.

Madison Gutschow, a CNA at Newfane Rehabilitation said, “It definitely does need to happen if you don’t spend the money on staffing it wears so much on the residents who need to feel loved and well cared for.”

“I’ve been here for 10 years and people getting hired at fast food places are making more than I am making and I’ve been here a decade. So I think it needs to happen,” said Daniel Borton, a CNA at Newfane Rehabilitation.

Now in its defense, Newfane Rehabilitation says it has had five surveys this year by the New York State Department of Health and in all five of those surveys the staffing levels were considered to be adequate.