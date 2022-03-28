(WIVB) — The Seneca Nation said New York State froze the Nation’s accounts over the weekend.

This is the latest action in an ongoing dispute between the state and the Senecas over casino money. Sources have confirmed the money is the long-disputed payment that NYS says the Senecas owe the state.

Over the weekend, Seneca President Matthew Pagels announced a meeting of the Nation’s council to address what he called “unjust actions” taken by New York State. New York had reached a tentative deal for the Senecas to resume payments to the state, for the casinos in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca.

The Senecas are expected to have an update Tuesday.

