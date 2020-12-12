South Buffalo businesses ask WNY residents to shop small this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Businesses in South Buffalo are encouraging people from their neighborhood and across Western New York to come to their shops and shop small.

Many businesses there have made changes to ensure safe shopping during the pandemic, with some offering advanced ordering online or over the phone.

About 40 different businesses are offering promotions and discounts for shoppers.

“We’re so grateful for the support we receive from the community. We ask for your continued support for the next several months, these businesses would not survive without you.” Darlene Ungaro, Owner, The Urban Cottage

Here’s a bonus for people who shop along South Park Avenue.



One business, Laurie’s Gifts and Treasures will have displays that look a lot like those Christmas window displays from the old AM&A’s department store.