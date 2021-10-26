South Buffalo ‘cannabis campus’ gets greenlight from planning board

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo Planning Board approved plans for a $200 million dollar ‘cannabis campus’ in South Buffalo.

The developer, Zephyr Partners, has been planning the project for years.

“We are proposing a fully comprehensive cannabis campus at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park,” said CEO of Zephyr Partners, Brad Termini, back in April. “We envision that [it will have] multiple private cannabis companies operating there, cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis.”

Members of the planning board agreed to ‘OK’ the plan, as long as the company follows the highest odor control standards set by the feds and the state.

The project is expected to bring around 800 jobs to the area. It will be built at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, just east of Route 5 and south of the Tifft Nature Preserve.

For more information, click here.