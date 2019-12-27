South Florida man files CVA lawsuit against WNY priest

(WIVB)–A South Florida man filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit Friday morning alleging that a now-deceased priest sexually assaulted him decades ago.

The accuser, Brian Sullivan, states in the complaint that Reverend Clatus E. Snyder sexually abused him on at least 100 occasions, including during out-of-state trips.

Sullivan, who chose not to remain anonymous in his lawsuit, was 14 years old in 1977 when he said the abuse began.

The priest served as chaplain for Our Lady of Mercy Generalate and performed weekend services at St. Stephen’s in Grand Island. He died in 2001.

Accusers have filed more than 300 Child Victims Act lawsuits in Western New York since the law went into effect in August. Most of the cases filed are against the Diocese of Buffalo.