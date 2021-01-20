Southtowns Radiology reminding patients to check vehicle exhaust while waiting for appointments

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Southtowns Radiology is reminding patients to make sure their car’s tailpipe is free from snow while waiting for appointments in their vehicles.

The medical provider says COVID-19 has resulted in many patients having to wait in their cars instead of a waiting room for appointments. When snow piles up, car exhausts may become blocked and cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Be mindful of where you’re parking if you need to stay in the car – please double check that your exhaust is not backed up tight to a snowbank while you wait.” “Now is a good time to have your exhaust system checked, to be extra aware of where you park and of how long you are in your car, especially if you are routinely driving a family member, neighbor or friend to and from medical appointments.” Cathy Fitzgerald, R.N., Practice Administrator, Southtowns Radiology’s Orchard Park Office

Southtowns says the average wait time for an appointment is 18 minutes and appointment times average 22 minutes for patients. They say it’s important tailpipes are clear as loved ones accompanying patients may be waiting in the car for 40 to 60 minutes.

They recommend you send a text message to those waiting in the car to check the vehicle exhaust is clear and to set a timer if you’re waiting in the car to get fresh air.

