WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cat owners around Western New York can take a sigh of relief knowing that the SPCA is giving out free vaccinations for felines this winter.

On Saturday, the organization held its first clinic at Lipsy Veterinary Clinic in West Seneca, where a slew of different shots, including rabies, were given out to help prevent serious illness. The clinic also included microchips, which they say is more important than some might think.

“A lot of people say ‘my cat is indoor only we don’t have to worry about that.’ Cats go missing all the time, often times its inadvertent. Those are indoor cats that end up outside. A microchip is a permanent means of identification and can help us quickly reunite cats with their owners,” said Amy Jaworski, the director of outreach and safety net services at the clinic.

A second vaccine clinic will be held at the same location on March 18.