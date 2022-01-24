SPCA Monday: Josie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that our SPCA visitor is a cat, but on Monday afternoon, we got to meet Josie!

Josie’s three years old and has been with the SPCA Serving Erie County for a while. When she was found, she was pregnant. Her kittens have all been adopted since being born in a foster home, but now, the SPCA hopes it’s Josie’s turn.

To learn more about making her part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.

