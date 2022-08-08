BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet.

Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor.

Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.

For more information on Juliet, contact the Erie County SPCA click here or dial 716-875-7360.