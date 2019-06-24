SPCA Monday: Papi

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA brought a pup named Papi to News 4 on Monday.

Papi is a two-year-old Chihuahua whose previous owner could no longer take care of him since falling ill.

Last week, Papi underwent surgery to correct double cherry eye.

“He’s doing great now and is ready for a new home,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II said. “He’s good with well-behaved children and pets, and has a great personality.”

If you’re interested in giving Papi a good home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.