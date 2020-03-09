Special skate helps those with disabilities at SABAH’s Celebration on Ice

(WIVB)– More than 700 athletes overcoming physical, intellectual, and developmental challenges skated in SABAH’s annual “Celebration on Ice” along with more than 500 volunteers.

Founded as the Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped more than 40 years ago, these skaters are now, “Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart” and few are as courageous, Jason Phillips who put on a solo performance.

Just a few months ago, there was serious doubt if he could make it and he was fighting for his life.The assailant’s bullet tore into Jason’s abdomen, leaving him in critical condition for more than a month.

But Jason is a tough guy and after spending months recovering, those who know and love him say you could not keep Jason off the ice.

But not only did Jason skate a flawless performance to “The Champion”, he did his best tribute to another champion, Usain “Lightning” Bolt.