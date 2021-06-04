Spectators barred from attending Section VI’s Niagara Frontier League track and field championships

Kendall Ellis competes in the women’s 400m dash during the Sound Running Track Meet Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier League, a division of Section VI athletics, says spectators will not be allowed at their track and field championships next week.

The league is worried if spectators are allowed to attend the June 8 and 9 high school championships that their capacity could come “dangerously close to the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH), limit of 500 people for outdoor events.” Only participants and coaches will be allowed at the track championships at Adams Field in Tonawanda.

NFL Executive Director Pat Burke says member schools were concerned about their ability to monitor locations at the meet where spectators usually congregate.

The championship track meet consists of eight schools with about 250 athletes on-site each day. Member schools include the Charter School For Applied Technologies Eagles, Grand Island Vikings, Kenmore East Bulldogs, Kenmore West Blue Devils, Lewiston Porter Lancers, Lockport Lions, Niagara Falls Wolverines, Niagara Wheatfield Falcons, North Tonawanda Lumberjacks.

Please refer to the Press Release as it applies to spectator attendance at next week’s @NiagaraLeague Track Championships. We are doing our best to continue offering athletic opportunities, in a safe manner, for our athletes and staff while following the established guidelines pic.twitter.com/33ltXjrczc — Niagara Frontier League (@NiagaraLeague) June 4, 2021 Niagara Frontier League

