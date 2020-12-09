Speed camera errors cause issues for community, council members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Exasperated Common Council members are feeling the heat from commuters who have received violation notices for going over the speed limit in those school zones where cameras and flashers have been set up.



But it seems thousands of the notices have errors..



“This is a freaking mess, and people have been emailing me, and angry,” said Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.



Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto co-authored two resolutions demanding from the mayor’s office and Sensys Gatso an accounting of how the speed camera program got so out-of-whack.

“A resident got a ticket at 7:23 in the morning and the cameras were not supposed to be issuing any tickets until 7:30 that morning.”

Council President Darius Pridgen also co-authored the resolutions.



“We have a lot of tickets that are happening on days when schools are closed, like Thanksgiving. My office is full of complaints, right now.”



Sensys Gatso has issued a statement explaining they are canceling 20-thousand school zone violations that were not delivered on time because they were delayed due to a severe ice storm in the Midwest the week of October 26th, affecting their fulfillment processing center and the United States Postal Service.



Mayor Byron Brown responded, in part, his administration has spoken with the vendor at their highest level expressing their disappointment and they are holding Sensys Gatso accountable while ensuring that an error like this does not occur again.



Council members also pointed out they made changes to the school zone program last month.

“Not a single, in my district, sign has been changed, not a single beacon has been moved, not additional beacons have been moved. So people are steadily getting tickets,” said Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer told News 4, Sensys Gatso is processing the follow-up cancellation notices, and drivers should get theirs by the end of the week. In order to improve efficiency, Sensys is setting up a fulfillment center here in Buffalo.

Al Vaughters is an award-winning investigative reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 1994.

