Speed limit reduction on part of Niagara Falls Boulevard begins this week

A speed limit reduction on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Amherst and Tonawanda will go into effect this week, according to the State Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday crews will being to install speed limit signs on the boulevard between the 290 and the Niagara County line.

The DOT says the installation of the signs reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, weather permitting.

