Spider blamed for car hitting boats

NIAGARA FALLS , N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police blame a spider for an early morning crash Tuesday.

Police say the spider was in a car that hit two boats docked at the LaSalle Yacht Club.

19-year old Neysia McCarthy was driving through a parking lot when the spider fell on her.



Mccarthy says she panicked and could not stop the car. The crash caused extensive damage to the two boats.

One of the boats had just thirty hours on the water. Mccarthy and a 21-year-old passenger were not hurt, but McCarthy was ticketed for reckless driving and failing to reduce speed.