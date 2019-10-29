Spooky Halloween forecast prompts warning from police

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police are urging caution with a less-than-ideal forecast setting up for Halloween Night. A High Wind Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday night, just as trick-or-treaters are returning home.

4Warn Chief Meteorologist Todd Santos notes the worst of that wind event will hit later in the night, not during trick-or-treating hours. However police in the City of Tonawanda are still asking parents to be cautious.

“Hopefully any kids who are 12 and under are with an adult and with this wind, they have to be really cognizant of their surroundings and where they’re going,” said Captain Fredric Foels of the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

For parents who are nervous about their children being outside in the elements Thursday night, there are plenty of indoor options. For example, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will be offering free trick-or-treating all day at their North Park Branch on Hertel Avenue. The Lake Shore, Dudley, and Elma branches will also host Halloween-related activities.

“The great thing about the events at the library is it’s safe,” said Jeannine Doyle, the Chief Operating Officer of the library. “It’s a controlled environment so you don’t have to worry about the weather.”