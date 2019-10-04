Sports Collectible Road Show hitting Amherst this weekend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Collectible sports items are on display this weekend in Amherst.

If you have your own sports collectibles you can have them checked to see what they’re worth.

The Sports Collectible Road Show got underway today at the DoubleTree Hotel off Millersport Highway.

Even if you don’t have baseball cards or other sports memorabilia you can see a piece of the past by having your picture taken with an authentic bat used by slugger Babe Ruth.

The road show crew is looking for the sports merchandise that’s been in your attic.

It’s at the DoubleTree tomorrow and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.