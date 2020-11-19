SpoT Coffee temporarily closes many WNY locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Beginning November 20, SpoT Coffee will temporarily close five of their nine Western New York locations.

These temporary closures come as many areas of WNY enter the ‘Orange Zone’ of New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions. This means indoor dining is prohibited and restaurants like SpoT can only operate takeout services.

The locations temporarily closing include Delaware and Chippewa, Hertel, Elmwood, Clarence, and Williamsville cafes.

Starting November 20th the temporary closure of Delaware and Chippewa, Hertel, Elmwood, Clarence, and Williamsville cafes will take effect. (Please contact your local SPoT for their Covid restrictions and safety guidelines) Thank you for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/ZlCfsl6Iru — SPoT Coffee (@SpotcoffeeHQ) November 19, 2020

SpoT asks if you have any questions to contact your local SpoT cafe.

A full list of SpoT locations can be found here.