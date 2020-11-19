SpoT Coffee temporarily closes many WNY locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Beginning November 20, SpoT Coffee will temporarily close five of their nine Western New York locations.
These temporary closures come as many areas of WNY enter the ‘Orange Zone’ of New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions. This means indoor dining is prohibited and restaurants like SpoT can only operate takeout services.
The locations temporarily closing include Delaware and Chippewa, Hertel, Elmwood, Clarence, and Williamsville cafes.
SpoT asks if you have any questions to contact your local SpoT cafe.
A full list of SpoT locations can be found here.